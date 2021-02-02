NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin signs contract extension

Photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joe Gibbs Racing announced Monday the signing of multi-year contract extensions with driver Denny Hamlin and primary sponsor FedEx. The team would not announce the length of the extensions that will keep Hamlin behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“I’m so fortunate to have the support of FedEx behind me throughout my career,” Hamlin said. “I take a tremendous amount of pride in having the opportunity to represent them not only on the racetrack, but also in the community through the countless programs they have supported for the better part of these past two decades.”

Prior to Hamlin’s extension, his contract with the team was to expire at the end of the 2021 season. In addition to continuing his relationship with JGR, the driver will embark on Cup Series team ownership as a co-owner with NBA legend Michael Jordan of the new 23XI Racing team. The new team will field a No. 23 Toyota driven by Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. with a technical alliance with JGR, beginning in 2021.

Hamlin heads into the 2021 season-opening Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 14, as the two-time defending winner of the race and, overall, three-time winner of NASCAR’s most popular race.

Hamlin has made the championship four of the Cup Series playoffs the last two seasons and finished 2019 and 2020 fourth in the driver standings. He finished a career-best second in the 2010 standings. He has been a full-time driver in the Cup Series since 2006. In 542-career series races, all with Joe Gibbs Racing, Hamlin has 44 wins, including seven last season. His career stats also include 179 top-fives and 280-career top-10 race finishes.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).