NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin signs extension with Joe Gibbs Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin has signed a contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing, coinciding with the race team’s extension with sponsor FedEx, to continue as driver of the No. 11 Toyota.

“FedEx has been synonymous with the No. 11 car and Denny Hamlin for many years, and together, we have enjoyed great successes on and off the race track,” FedEx Integrated Marketing and Communications Sr. Vice President Patrick Fitzgerald said. “The FedEx Racing program provides the unique opportunity for us to engage our team members and customers, as well as make a positive impact on the community. We are proud to extend the relationship with Coach Gibbs and the entire Joe Gibbs Racing organization.”

Hamlin has been with Joe Gibbs Racing his entire Cup Series career, dating back to his series debut in 2005. He has been a full-time driver at the Cup level since 2006. Hamlin has 398-career Cup Series starts, all from behind the wheel of JGR’s No. He has 29-career wins, 117 top-fives and 196-career top-10s.

Hamlin began his 2017 NASCAR season by dominating the Advance Auto Parts Clash exhibition race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 18 before getting caught up with Brad Keselowski in a last-lap crash. on Thursday night, he passed Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the final lap to win the second of two Can-Am Duel races, also at DIS.

“I wake up every day thanking my lucky stars I’m in the position I am in,” Hamlin said. “I’ve been a horse with blinders. Everything has been so good at home; why venture out?”

Hamlin will continue as part of a four-driver Cup Series stable for JGR, joining Kyle Busch, Matt Kenneth and Daniel Suarez.

