NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin starts on pole at Atlanta

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 28: <>during the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on February 28, 2021 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The front row to start the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday will be an all-Joe Gibbs Racing affair, with Denny Hamlin on the pole and Martin Truex Jr. alongside on the front row.

“Our team is continuing to work each week to improve,” Hamlin said. “We’re happy with our performance this season, even without a win yet. There is still a lot of work to do and a lot more challenges coming our way. Our team will stay focused, and we’ll do our best to get the job done.”

The top-three rows of Sunday’s starting grid will be shared by teammates with Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski sharing row two, with Logano starting third and Keselowski fourth. Hendrick Motorsportes drivers Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson will line up in row three.

“I would love to have a win at Atlanta,” Elliott, who considers AMS his home track, said. “I feel like anybody’s home track, you want to have a win at, for sure, if you can get it. But like I’ve said in the past, I’m not super picky when it comes to wins. I’m good with wherever. They’re too hard to win. Atlanta would be great. I would love to get it done one day and be able to have one there, for sure.”

Two Ford drivers, Keselowski and Kevin Harvick, have won the last four races at Atlanta. Harvick is the most recent winner at the track as the defending Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. He’ll start Sunday’s edition of the race in seventh position, sharing row four of the starting grid with Hamlin and Truex’s JGR teammate Christopher Bell.

Elliott and Larson’s HMS teammate William Byron will start ninth at Atlanta, sharing row five on the grid with a third Penske driver, Ryan Blaney, who rounds out the top-10 of the starting lineup:

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500:

