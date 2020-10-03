NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin starts on pole at Talladega

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 06: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Federal Express Toyota, waves to fans on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 06, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin will be on the pole at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sunday for the start of the YellaWood 500, the second race of the second round of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

“Each race is individual and different. I think that we, obviously, know that we can win there; it’s just a lot of it is circumstances, a lot of it is kind of putting yourself in the right place, which you don’t always know what that place will be,” Hamlin said of racing at Talladega. “It’s historically – the playoff race in Talladega – is pretty wild, because you have probably two-thirds of the field has been eliminated that’s really not racing for much except trying to win, and you have some other ones that are going to be fighting tooth and nail for stage points. I suspect it will be pretty wild again, but I’m confident that all of our cars are good enough to win every time we go there. It’s just sometimes it is a number game. As Toyota as an organization, we are short on numbers from everyone else. We just kind of count on people getting selfish at the end and use them.”

Kurt Busch, the winner the previous weekend at his hometown track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will start alongside Hamlin on the front row in the second starting spot.

“It’s been an awesome week,” Busch said. “It’s been a great week of reflection and celebration. The fun of winning at your hometown track, and then, for it to be Vegas, it’s been through the roof and I’ve lived it up. And today is a team meeting shortly, and it’s to really zone-in on what we need to do at Talladega to be as competitive as we can be. And it’s the same Thursday meeting that we have every week. And so, now, it’s time to come off the Vegas run and laser-focus-in on Talladega. And from what I’ve told, my guys and from what I believe we need to do is to not let up off the gas. It’s to stay on it hard — to go for stage wins, stage points, to be up-front. If we wreck-out, so be it. We’re still going to advance. But we need to go and keep the pressure on and get as many points as possible these next two weeks with Talladega and the Roval coming up.”

Joe Gibbs Racing’s three playoff drivers will lineup one each in each of the first three rows. Behind pole sitter Hamlin will be Martin Truex Jr. in the second row in the third position and reigning Cup Series champion and teammate Kyle Busch in row three in the sixth position. Other drivers in the first three rows of Sunday’s starting grid include Alex Bowman in fourth and regular-season champion and 2020 wins leader Kevin Harvick in fifth.

The 12 remaining playoff drivers will lineup in the first 12 starting spots. The first driver on the outside will be playoff-eliminateed driver Matt DiBenedetto in 13th, sharing the seventh row with another driver who made the playoffs but was eliminated in the first round — Matt DiBenedetto.

Below, is the starting grid for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

