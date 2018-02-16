NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin stirs up controversy

By AMANDA VINCENT

In an interview for Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast that was made available Thursday, Denny Hamlin stirred controversy when asked about drugs and drug testing in NASCAR. Hamlin acknowledged that he was tested “all the time,” but he also speculated that 70 percent of his fellow-competitors took the prescription drug Adderall to improve performance.

Adderall is on NASCAR’s list of banned substances for competitors without prescriptions for the drug, and there is no evidence to support Hamlin’s claim.

NASCAR Executive Vice President of Racing Development Steve O’Donnell classified Hamlin’s statement as a “ridiculous statement,” via Twitter (@ODSteve).

Hamlin said Friday that he was joking when he made the claim. He met with NASCAR officials in the NASCAR hauler Friday afternoon but faces no disciplinary actions.

A.J. Allmendinger was suspended from NASCAR competition in 2012 after testing positive for Adderall. Allmendinger acknowledged taking the drug one, not realizing what it was at the time. He claimed it was presented to him as an energy pill.

Former NASCAR Jeremy Mayfield was suspended from NASCAR competition, a suspension from which he has not returned because of his refusal to participate in NASCAR’s “Road to Recovery” program, in 2009 after testing positive for methamphetamine. Mayfield claimed the drug test result was the result of the combination of Adderall, for which he had a prescription and a double dose of Claritin.

