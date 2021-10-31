NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin to back at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT
NASCAR cup Series playoff driver Denny Hamlin will have to drop to the rear for the start of Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, the penultimate race of the season, because of two pre-race inspection failures.
A body issue resulted in the first inspection failure. The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota failed its second inspection because of a rear-alignment issue. The car passed on its third trip trough the inspection process.
Hamlin originally was slated to start third at Martinsville, in the second row next to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott start on the front row.
Hamlin is a five-time Martinsville winner.
