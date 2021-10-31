NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin to back at Martinsville

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 24: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Freight Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



NASCAR cup Series playoff driver Denny Hamlin will have to drop to the rear for the start of Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, the penultimate race of the season, because of two pre-race inspection failures.



A body issue resulted in the first inspection failure. The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota failed its second inspection because of a rear-alignment issue. The car passed on its third trip trough the inspection process.



Hamlin originally was slated to start third at Martinsville, in the second row next to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott start on the front row.



Hamlin is a five-time Martinsville winner.



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).