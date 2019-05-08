NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin was teated in the Dover (Del.) International Speedway infield care center for carbon monoxide poisoning Monday after the rain-delayed Gander RV 400.

“We knocked the right rear crush panel out, which is kind of the worst possible case scenario for carbon monoxide,” Hamlin said the following day. “I had some pretty high levels and felt nauseous and had double vision and whatnot. That kind of hampered the end of the race for us but certainly wasn’t a deciding factor in whether we raced good or bad. Just a tough break in general. That’s one of the more physically grueling race tracks we go to anyway. Then when you do something like that, you knock crush panels out, it’s going to make it even worse.”

Hamlin struggled throughout the Dover race and finished 21st, three laps down. He started eighth but fell out of the top-20 early in the race. Hamlin spun because of a tire problem on lap 265, bringing out the sixth and final caution of the 400-lap race.

Hamlin didn’t blame the poor performance on his illness.

Hamlin’s Gander RV 400 finish was his second-consecutive race finish outside the top-20 after finishing no worse than 11th in the first nine races of the 2019 season. He has two wins in the first 11 races of 2019.

