NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott wins at Pocono after Hamlin, Busch fail inspection

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Elliott was third to the checkered flag in the M&Ms Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Sunday, but after the two cars that finished in front of him, the No. 11 and No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing entries of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch failed post-race inspection, Elliott was declared the winner. The win was Elliott’s fourth of the season, most of any driver in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022.

Tyler Reddick moved from fourth to second in the running order, Daniel Suarez third, Christopher Bell fourth, and Kyle Larson fifth.

Hamlin and Busch were disqualified and moved to the final two positions in the race finishing order because of an issue with the front fascias of their cars. Busch led a race-high 63 laps in the 160-lap race.

Ross Chastain was the race leader with Hamlin alongside in second for a lap 143 restart that followed a Ryan Blaney crash.

“I just got loose. It was one of those things,” Blaney said. “You get loose off three and think you can save it, but you can’t. I just couldn’t save it. Gosh, I hate it for everyone on the 12 group. We finally got the car decent, and we were running top-five, there, and had a flat tire and had to come in, and then, I just tried too hard, and it stepped away from me. I hate it for Menards and Ford and everybody. That was my mistake. We will go at it again next week.”

On the restart, Hamlin squeezed Chastain toward the wall, resulting in Chastain wrecking and falling out of the race, seemingly a move of retaliation for physical racing from Chastain earlier in the season. Kevin Harvick and another of Hamlin’s teammates, Bell, also sustained damage in the incident that resulted in the ninth and final caution of the race.

“I mean, what did you want me to do? What did you expect me to do? We got position on him, and he just ran out of race track,” Hamlin said.

Chastain challenged then-leader Busch for the lead prior to green-flag pit stops in the final 50 laps of the 160-lap race. Busch pitted from the lead on lap 123. Chastain pitted a lap later, and his No. 1 Trackhouse Racing team pulled off a stop approximately three seconds faster than Busch’s No. 18 JGR team. As a result, Chastain was the leader when the cycle of stops was completed with 32 laps remaining.

“The second-to-last run, there, where we had the 1 (Chastain) car, there, trailing us, he was a little better than us. It’s hard to pass, but having the car trending loose on me, we made an adjustment for that with as many laps as there was going to be to go with that last pit stop, but we just over did it, I guess, and missed it on that last run, unfortunately,” Busch said. “I was just way too tight and didn’t have the roll speed that I needed through the corners. The guys did a great job and bust their tails for me every week and do a really great job for me on this M&Ms Camry. Appreciate all of them and their support and what they do. Obviously, wish we had a little bit more today and of course with the M&Ms Fan Appreciation 400 race, it would have been nice to honor all the associates that were here in attendance to give them something to celebrate with us in victory lane. Just one spot short in qualifying and one spot short in the race.”

Larson won the opening 30-lap stage after taking the lead from Busch on a lap-13 restart that followed the first caution of the race for an Austin Cindric spin on lap seven.

The stage also ended under caution because of a spin by Aric Almirola on on lap 27.

Starts/restarts were an issue for race leaders in stage one. Pole sitter Hamlin scraped the wall on lap one, losing the lead to Busch and several additional positions.

Busch, then, lost several spots on the first restart.

Harrison Burton and Joey Logano were first and second for the restart for the second, longer 65-lap stage after pitting during the first caution of the race and, then, staying out between the first two stages. Several other drivers, led by Bell, also restarted ahead of Larson after pitting under green just before the Almirola caution and staying out during the caution that followed the opening stage.

Larson restarted outside the top-10.

Busch was up front when the 65-lap stage two ended on lap 95.

Bell took the lead on a lap-35 restart for stage two. Unlike his JGR teammates Hamlin and Busch before him, Bell maintained the lead through two restarts, one that followed a Hamlin spin on lap 41. Busch, though, retook the lead on the next restart on lap 49 after a caution for a Corey LaJoie spin.

Busch gave up the lead on lap 65 to pit during a lengthy cycle of green-flag stop that resulted from varying pit strategies earlier in the race. The cycle still hadn’t completed when the yellow flag waved for the sixth time for a Ty Dillon spin on lap 83.

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and Blaney stayed out while Busch was the first off pit road. When the race restarted on lap 88, Busch retook the lead.

Other top-10 finishers included Michael McDowell in sixth, Martin Truex Jr. in seventh, Wallace in eighth, Erik Jones in ninth and Austin Dillon in 10th.