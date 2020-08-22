NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin wins first race of Drydene double at Dover

DOVER, DELAWARE – AUGUST 22: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway on August 22, 2020 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin led a Joe Gibbs Racing one-two-three finish Saturday in the first of two Drydene 311 NASCAR Cup Series races at Dover (Del.) International Speedway this weekend. Hamlin’s win was his sixth of the season, tying him with Kevin Harvick for most wins in the first 24 races of the season. It also was Hamlin’s 11th top-two finish of the year.

“It feels good,” Hamlin said of his first-career win at Dover. “These tracks are really hard to win at. This has been a difficult track for me throughout the course of my career, but it’s not because I dislike the track, I’ve just never had the technique that’s been very good here. It really rewards you charging the corners, and that’s not really my style of driving. I adapt, and this is the results we get.”

Teammates Martin Truex finished second after losing the lead to Hamlin with eight laps remaining in the 311-lap race. Kyle Busch finished third.

Hamlin took his second stage win of the race on 185 with Truex in second for most of the stage. But during the caution after the second stage, Truex beat him off pit road. Busch was third out of the pits and the Gibbs trio ran in the top-three for most of the remaining laps.

“I’ve been running down the leaders these last few weeks, but I haven’t been able to get there,” Hamlin said. “We just didn’t control that restart, there, and we just had to battle back. We had to go back and get it. I was able to work the top line, there, a little bit to get the momentum. It looked like our car was just a little bit better at moving around to different lines. Proud of this whole FedEx Office team. This Camry was fast today. It was just unbelievable how good it was. The pit crew did an amazing job. Have to thank all the partners – Toyota, Coca-Cola, the Jordan Brand, FedEx and all the employees, I appreciate them. Win 43, this is pretty awesome.”

Brad Keselowski and, then, Austin Dillon stayed out longer during the final green-flag cycle of pit stops that began just past lap 251. Truex passed Dillon on the track just past lap 280, and after losing the lead, Dillon hit pit road.

With the JGR teammates back in the top-three, Truex and Hamlin battled for the lead in the final laps.

Hamlin’s first stage win came on lap 70 after taking the lead from Dillon on lap 59. He gave up the lead to pit under green for the first time on lap 137. After a lengthy cycle of stops, Hamlin was back up front on lap 161.

Chase Elliott started on the pole and led the first 27 laps of the race before Dillon was among five drivers who stayed out during a lap-25 competition caution. Elliott lost additional positions to drivers who took only two tires. Mired in traffic, he sustained damage to his car, and as a result, spent extra time on pit road during a later caution for repairs and adjustments.

The yellow flag waved only once for an on-track incident, that caution coming on lap seven with Kurt Busch spun and hit the inside wall after contact for the fourth Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Erik Jones. Jones, meanwhile, was on the receiving end of contact from Alex Bowman.

Harvick and Elliott rounded out the top-five. Finishing sixth through 10th were Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano, Keselowski and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto finished 20th to claim the pole for Sunday’s Drydene 311. He’ll have Ryan Newman next to him on the front row after Newman finished Saturday’s race in the 19th position. The top-20 finishers of Saturday’s race will have their positions inverted inside the top-20 of Sunday’s starting grid, putting Hamlin in the 20th starting spot Sunday and Truex in 19th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of Saturday’s Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway:

