NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin wins in Vegas

By AMANDA VINCENT



Denny Hamlin began 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoff round two the same way he began round one — with a win. Hamlin claimed his second win of the season Sunday night in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“So happy for our FedEx Office Toyota team. Joe Gibbs Racing just gives us great race cars,” Hamlin said. “That’s what I’m so proud of is to drive for those guys. Can’t thank them enough for everything they do. It feels so good to win in Vegas. Last couple times I’ve been so close; just didn’t have the right breaks. They dialed the car in great. Great to hold those guys off.”

Chase Elliott challenged Hamlin for the lead and eventual win in the closing laps but wound up second.

“We were really close, just not quite close enough,” Elliott said. “Denny did a good job of controlling the gap to me. He was having a hard time with the 21 (lapped car of Matt DiBenedetto). I think he was doing a good job of giving himself enough room to him to be able to work the lanes, kind of control the gap back to me. Super close. Really proud of our NAPA team. Feel like we’ve been performing at a really nice level the last three or four weeks; we just haven’t had great results to show for it. Proud of the effort tonight. Looking forward to the next two. Going to be wild. Looking forward to it.”



Three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers finished in the top-four. One of Hamlin’s JGR teammates, Kyle Busch, finished third, and fellow-JGR driver Martin Truex Jr. was fourth after falling to the back at the initial green flag because of two pre-race inspection failures.

“Our Bass Pro Camry was off just a little bit all day,” Truex said. “We could never get turn four to do what I needed it to do, and then, the long runs, I’d get really, really tight and it would quit turning. I feel like we kind of overachieved. I don’t know that we were the fourth-best car and we got fourth, so overall, happy with the execution. We did everything right. We just didn’t quite have the speed we needed.”



Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-five.



Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson combined to lead most of the 267-lap race, with Hamlin leading a race-high 137 laps, including a stage-two win on lap 160.



Larson led 95 laps, all in the first 160 laps that made up the two 80-lap stages. Although Larson started on the pole, his first lap led didn’t come until he passed Hamlin for the position on lap 45. Blaney led the opening laps after starting next to Larson on the front row and before Hamlin took the lead on lap eight.

Larson won the first stage.



The yellow flag waved only once for an on-track incident when Joey Gase crashed hard when the left-rear wheel came off his car on lap 92. Gase was transported to a local hospital.



Larson was among a handful of drivers who stayed out during the caution, while Hamlin and most others pitted. After staying out, Larson had to pit under green late in stage two, going a lap down and handing the lead back over to Hamlin.



Hamlin led most of the remainder of the race, except for 15 laps during a cycle of green-flag stops in the final 60 laps.

Larson stayed out and took the wave-around to get back on the lead lap during the caution that followed the second stage. But he restarted 19th and spent most of the remainder of the race struggling to get back inside the top-10. Larson finished 10th.

“We stayed out and had to do the wave-around. I wasn’t on fresh tires and stuck in traffic,” Larson said. “Everyone is fighting so hard back there to run their race that I just got kind of stuck. Not beat around, but just stuck and having to race. It’s just hard. We were able to fight back for a top-10 and come away with an okay finish.”



Finishing sixth through ninth were Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick.