NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin wins, playoff field cut to eight at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 20: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin claimed his fifth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of season and cemented his advancement into the third round, or round of eight, of the 2019 playoffs after two overtime restarts in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City. He joins Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney as round-two race winners.

“I love where we are at, no doubt about it,” Hamlin said. “I cannot wait to get to Martinsville. This week was just supposed to be a fun week for us, kind of check things out and make sure that we are good once we get down the road as we get to other tracks, and I’m pretty happy about where we are at.”

Sunday’s race was the elimination race of the second round, and Chase Elliott claimed the final advancing spot on points with a runner-up finish at Kansas. He replaced Brad Keselowski, who was in a provisional advancement spot heading into the race.

“We didn’t make it,” Keselowski said. “I pushed as hard as I knew how and didn’t quite do good enough on the last restart and that was it. We clawed as hard as we could and there were times it looked like we were going to be fine and times it didn’t. In the end it didn’t work out.”

Aside from Keselowski, Clint Bowyer and Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman were eliminated, even though Byron finished fifth and Bowyer eighth. Bowman finished just outside the top-10 in 11th, and Keselowski was 19th.

Other top-five finishers at Kansas included Kyle Busch in third and Kurt Busch in fourth.

Hamlin dominated the second half of the race after taking the lead from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. on lap 125 of the race. Hamlin’s dominance included a stage-two win on lap 160.

After Hamlin took the lead from Truex, the only laps he didn’t lead came during a green-flag cycle of pit stops that began on lap 210. He was back up front when the cycle completed with 41 laps remaining.

JGR teammates Hamlin and Kyle Busch were running first and second when the yellow flag waved for a Blaney incident on lap 253.

“Eventually, I got too close to the fence trying to run it and run those guys back down and hit it,” Blaney said after finishing 21st. “We blew a tire before we could get to pit road. We knew we had to take that chance today trying to run hard. It sucks that I blew a tire and caused that caution. Overall, we need to find a little more speed, but I am proud of the day that we showed up until that mistake. We will go on to Martinsville.”

Hamlin and a few others took two tires during the caution, but Busch took four, and as a result, lined up fourth for the restart. Elliott was outside the top-five after also taking four tires.

“I knew track position was the biggest factor for us,” Hamlin said. “As long as we could keep our car out front, it was the most important thing beyond tires. We made the right call and took two lefts, there, and that turned out to be the best call, there.”

Busch and Elliott traded the lead back-and-forth over the course of the remaining laps with Elliott taking second just before Hamlin took the white flag and challenging Hamlin for the win on the final lap.

Elliott also trading the last playoff advancing position back-and-forth with Keselowski late in the race. Keselowski was a lap down at one point late in the race but stayed out and took a wave-around to get back on the lead lap during the caution for his Team Penske teammate, Blaney. Keselowski, then, pitted for tires during the sixth caution of the race that resulted in the first overtime restart.

Playoff advancement of a third Penske driver, reigning champion Joey Logano, also was in doubt late when he was collected in an incident between pole sitter Daniel Hemric and Daniel Suarez that led to a final caution for the second overtime restart. Logano wound up with a 17th-place finish and advancement to the round of eight.

Although Larson led 60 laps of the first 80-lap stage, Logano was the stage-one winner, and Larson was outside the top-10 at lap 80. Logano was forced down pit road by a loose right-rear wheel on lap 32, but that was late enough in the stage to get to stage-end and everyone else also had to make green-flag stops before the stage ended.

After Larson pitted front the lead under green on lap 48, he cycled back to the lead when the cycle of stops completed on lap 58. He, along with most of his fellow-competitors pitted when they yellow flag waved for the first time when Ryan Newman hit the wall on lap 75.

A slow stop cost Larson several positions on pit road, while Logano was one of four drivers to stay out under the caution. Logano took his stage-winning lead when the race restarted with two laps remaining in the first stage.

Larson also had trouble in the second stage. He made contact with Joey Gase on lap 116. Gase spun as a result, and the third caution of the race came out. Larson was penalized for an uncontrolled tire during his yellow-flag pit stop.

Kyle Busch also had trouble during the same caution. After extra time on pit road as his team worked to repair a hung throttle, Busch was penalized for having too many crew members over the wall.

Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Truex and Hamlin combined to lead most of the second stage. Former JGR driver Daniel Suarez led early in the stage before Truex took the lead on lap 93.

Truex finished sixth, and like teammates Hamlin and Busch, advanced in the playoffs. The remaining JGR driver, Erik Jones, finished seventh. Kevin Harvick advanced with a ninth-place Kansas finish, and Jimmie Johnson rounded out the top-10.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway:

