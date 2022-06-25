NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin wins pole in rain-shortened qualifying session

LEBANON, TENNESSEE – JUNE 25: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25, 2022 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 29.848-second/160.413 mph lap in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on Saturday, Denny Hamlin claimed the pole for Sunday’s Ally 400, the second, ever, Cup race at the track.

“It was a great run for us,” Hamlin said. “We didn’t start off practice that stellar but with every run we made, we just kept getting better and better. Obviously today, it was even better. I thought I under-drove a little bit but still it was good enough.”

The qualifying session was supposed to consist of two rounds, but rain after the completion of round one resulted in NASCAR abbreviating the session and setting the race starting grid by round-one speeds.

Hamlin the group A in round one. Joey Logano led group B with a 29.905-second/160.107 mph lap and will start in the front row alongside Hamlin on Sunday.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott claimed second-row spots on the starting grid.

Other top-10 qualifiers included Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr.

With three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers qualifying in the top-10, the remaining JGR pilot, Kyle Busch, failed to post a lap time after spinning and getting into the wall on his qualifying lap. As a result, he’ll start last (36th).