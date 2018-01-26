NASCAR Cup: Derrick Finley moved to Front Row Motorsports’ No. 34 team

By AMANDA VINCENT

Derrick Finley will be Michael McDowell’s crew chief on the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford team for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

Finley has been with FRM since 2011, but was moved from the organization’s No. 38 team to the No. 34 team during the offseason. Last season, he was the crew chief for David Ragan on the No. 38 team, with the No. 38 team posting three top-10 finishes during the 36-race season. In all, Finley has 176 races of experience as a Cup Series crew chief and has four top-10 finishes.

McDowell is new to Front Row Motorsports this season, making the move to FRM from Leavine Family Racing’s No. 95 after the 2017 season.

