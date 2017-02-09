NASCAR Cup: Derrike Cope returns for at least partial schedule

By AMANDA VINCENT

Derrike Cope plans to return to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for the 2017 season, running at least a partial schedule as driver of the No. 55 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet, according to a report from NBC Sports. Plans may expand to the complete season, pending additional sponsorship. As of now, though, Cope is not entered for the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 26 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. He’s expected to begin his stint as driver of the No. 55 the following weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 5.

Cope has 409-career Cup Series starts, to date, resulting in two wins in 1990 — the Daytona 500 and a victory at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. He last competed at the Cup level in 2011. Most recently, Cope has competed part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Cope has no plans to continue in the Xfinity Series this season, as his wife has confirmed he is selling his equipment from that series.

Cope has 280-career starts in the Xfinity Series in 15 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He has two-career Xfinity Series wins.

