NASCAR Cup: Derrike Cope returns for Daytona 500

By AMANDA VINCENT

Derrike Cope plans to drive the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet in the 2021 Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 14. The race will be Cope’s first NASCAR Cup Series event since he contested three races with StarCom Racing, for which he is team manager, in 2018.

“I have known Rick and his family for a long time, and I am excited to have the opportunity to go to Daytona and race for another win,” Cope said. “I am excited to have Don Perry with Jacob Company as the primary sponsor, as well. I want to thank Mike and Matt Kohler and Bill Woehlemann with StarCom Fiber for making this all possible. I could not be more excited to get back to Daytona.”

Cope won the 1990 Daytona 500. He has two-career Cup Series wins in 427 starts, the other also coming in 1990 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. Cope also has 295-starts across the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck series, mostly in the Xfinity Series. He has one additional NASCAR national series win in the Xfinity Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 1994.

The No. 15 team has a charter, so Cope is guaranteed a starting spot in the race, regardless of his qualifying result.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).