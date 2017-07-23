NASCAR Cup: Dillon brothers reveal celebrity lineup for basketball tournament

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, and his brother Ty Dillon, driver of the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet, will host their third annual Dillon Brothers 3-on-three Celebrity Basketball Tournament on Wednesday in the Goodman Gymnasium at Catawba College in Salisbury, N.C.

On Friday, they announced the celebrity participants. Several NASCAR drivers are among the team rosters, including Austin and Ty Dillon, Kasey Kahne, Blake Koch, Corey LaJoie, Joey Logano, David Ragan, Jeb Burton, Chase Briscoe, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Darrell Wallace Jr. Other participants from the NASCAR community include crew chiefs Drew Blickensderfer and Justin Alexander and media members Rick Allen, Larry McReynolds, Phil Parsons, Hermie Sadler and Adam Alexander.

Celebrities from other areas slated to participate include current and former NFL players DeAngelo Williams, Gary Barnidge, Jason Seahorn and Ryan Taylor; current former college basketball players Sae’Quahn Rogers, Craig Dawson; Shavlik Randolph; former NBA player Brad Miller; musicians Craig Campbell and Bubba Sparxx; magician Carl Michael; and professional bull rider Sean Willingham.

General admission and parking for the event is free, and concessions will be available.

Also, an online auction of autographed memorabilia, benefitting the Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma, has been launched. The auction will end at 9 p.m. ET July 30. Auction items may be seen and bids may be placed here.

