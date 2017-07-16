NASCAR Cup: Dodge return unlikely

By AMANDA VINCENT

During his weekly appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive,” NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell said that NASCAR was aggressively pursuing new manufacturers to join Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

But don’t look for Dodge to be one of those manufacturers. According to an article on TheDrive.com, an analysis by the manufacturer deemed a return to NASCAR as “too complex, and more importantly, too expensive.” One of the issues cited for the likely decision not to return to NASCAR was related to engines.

Dodge would want to have engines built by a race team with the manufacturer only supplying the engine specifications. In the current NASCAR climate, engines are built by only a few teams, and among teams not building engines that could potentially be recruited for a switch to Dodge, none look to have “top-tier engine-building capability.”

The study by Dodge came as a result of comments made by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne in December. Then, Marchionne hinted at a Dodge return to NASCAR.

“I had dinner with Jim France (NASCAR Executive Vice President) last night, and we discussed the possibility,” Marchionne said.

Machrionne’s comments caught others at Dodge off-guard. There is a possibility Marchionne could decide to return Dodge to NASCAR’s top series, despite the analysis, but that move is considered unlikely.

Dodge last competed in NASCAR’s top series in 2012. It departed the sport at the end of that season, despite Brad Keselowski winning the 2012 Cup Series championship in a Team Penske Dodge. Earlier that season, Team Penske announced a change to Ford.

