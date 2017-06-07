NASCAR Cup: Doug Duchardt leaves Hendrick Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

General Manager Doug Duchardt will leave Hendrick Motorsports at the end of June, according to an announcement from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race team Tuesday. He will not be replaced. Instead, his duties will be spread to people in other positions within the organization.

“Doug joined us during a difficult time in our history and helped provide stability and leadership,” Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said. “I’ll always be grateful to him for accepting that challenge and for his ongoing dedication and countless contributions. We all wish him the very best in his future endeavors, which will most certainly be successful. He’s a special friend and person.”

Duchardt has been with Hendrick Motorsports since early 2005, first joining the company as Vice President of Development. He became the race team’s first General Manager in mid-2013.

In Duchardt’s 12 years at HMS, Hendrick teams have won seven Cup Series championships, all with the No. 48 team and driver Jimmie Johnson. Also, Stewart-Haas Racing, with a strong technical alliance with Hendrick until the 2017 season, added another two championships with the No. 14 team and Tony Stewart and the No. 4 team and Kevin Harvick. Hendrick Motorsports built the engines and chassis for the two SHR titles.

“Being a member of this family of talented people for more than 12 years has been an unparalleled privilege,” Duchardt said. “It was a difficult decision to make, but I feel this is the right time in my life to pursue other goals. I’m incredibly thankful to Rick (Hendrick) and all of my teammates for a truly rewarding experience and for the countless relationships that will continue on.”

Hendrick Motorsports field four cars at the Cup level — the No. 5 of Kasey Kahne, the No.. 24 of Chase Elliott, the No 48 of Jimmie Johnson and the No. 88 of Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)