NASCAR Cup: Doug Richert leaves BK Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Veteran Monster Energy NASCAR crew chief Doug Richert has left BK Racing, according to a Facebook post by his wife, Robin Richert, on Tuesday.

“Today Doug decided that it was time to start a new beginning for himself and me. He decided after seven years to leave BK Racing,” Robert Richert posted on Facebook. No specifics on future plans were provided.

Doug Richert was crew chief for a total of 21 Cup Series races for BK Racing in 2017, working with six different drivers including Joey Gase, Gray Gaulding, Corey LaJoie, Stephen Leicht, Brett Moffitt and Ryan Sieg. He was last crew chief for Gase in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 19, winding up 39th as a result of an early-race crash.

Richert also was BK Racing’s Director of Research and Development.

Richert’s career has a Cup Series crew chief, to date, has spanned 28 years and 560 races. He has 13 wins to his credit and was the championship crew chief for Dale Earnhardt in 1980. He replaced Jake Elder as Earnhardt’s crew chief during that season at the age of 19 and became the youngest crew chief to win a Cup Series title later that year at the age of 20. Richert later guided Greg Biffle to a second-place finish in the Cup Series standings in 2005 while at Roush Fenway Racing.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).