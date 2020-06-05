NASCAR Cup: Dover date moves to Nashville Superspeedway in 2021

LEBANON, TN – JULY 23: Carl Edwards during the NASCAR Nationwide Series Federated Auto Parts 300 at Nashville Superspeedway on July 23, 2011 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Smith/Getty Images for NASCAR)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR hasn’t yet released its 2021 Cup Series schedule, but Dover Motorsports Inc. has announced that NASCAR’s premier series will race at Nashville Superspeedway near Lebanon, Tenn., next season. The Cup Series has never raced at the 1.33-mile concrete track and last raced in the Nashville area in 1984 at the short track no known as Fairgrounds Speedway near downtown Nashville.

“We were energized to see how excited Nashville was to host the NASCAR Cup Series banquet last December,” Dover Motorsports Inc. President and CEO Denis McGlynn said. “When we built Nashville Superspeedway in 2001 our goal was to one day secure a NASCAR Cup Series race for the venue. Nashville, central Tennessee and the surrounding market area is filled with passionate race fans. We are thrilled that we were able to collaborate with NASCAR and our television partners to get this done, and we can’t wait to put on a great show there in 2021. While we have been in discussions with NASCAR for some time about the possibility of bringing the NASCAR Cup Series back to Nashville Superspeedway, plans really just became solidified in recent weeks. We will have many more announcements and exciting updates to share regarding plans for the facility shortly.”

Dover Motorsports Inc. is moving one of its two yearly Cup Series dates from Dover (Del.) International Speedway to Nashville Superspeedway. NASCAR is, reportedly, significantly overhauling its Cup Series schedule for 2021, and the specific date of the 2021 Nashville race is unknown

Nashville Superspeedway last hosted NASCAR national series racing in 2011 with the NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series contesting races there yearly since the facility opened in 2001. The track closed after the 2011 season, and part of the property was sold to a development company. According to parent company Dover Motorsports Inc., the track and enough of the property to accommodate parking, etc. was not sold.

Recent efforts have been made by Speedway Motorsports Inc., parent company of East Tennessee track Bristol Motor Speedway and several other tracks hosting Cup Series races to bring NASCAR back to Nashville, specifically to Fairgrounds Speedway, but those efforts have hit multiple road blocks, including former track promoter Tony Formosa losing his lease of the facility, availability of municipal funds for necessary upgrades to the track and a push to bring Major League Soccer to the Tennessee State Fairgrounds. Those efforts to return NASCAR to the Fairgrounds continue.

The Cup Series Awards banquet moved to Nashville’s Music City Center from Las Vegas last season.

