NASCAR Cup: Dover International Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Dover (Del.) International Speedway this weekend for Sunday’s Gander RV 400. It’s the 11th race of the 2019 season, but the first non-superspeedway race with the starting grid determined by single-car qualifying since before the 2014 season.

Chase Elliott, the winner at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 28, is the most recent Cup Series winner at Dover. Kevin Harvick, though, is the defending winner of the Gander RV 400.

Thirty-seven drivers are on the entry list for Sunday’s race. Qualifying is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET Friday, while the race is slated for an approximate 2 p.m. ET start Sunday. Both qualifying and the race will be shown live on FOX Sports 1:

Below, is the entry list for the Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway:

