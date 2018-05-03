NASCAR Cup: Dover International Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Dover (Del.) International Speedway tripleheader NASCAR weekend will culminate in Sunday’s running of the AAA Drive for Autism 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. That race will be the 11th of the 36-race Cup Series season.

Kyle Busch heads into the race weekend as the as the championship points leader. He also is the most recent Dover winner in Cup Series competition, winning there last October. Jimmie Johnson, though, is the defending winner of the AAA Drive for Autism 400. Last year’s edition of the race is Johnson’s most recent victory and the most recent of his series-leading 11 Dover wins.

Thirty-eight driver/teams are on the entry list for Sunday’s race, including a second entry for StarCom Racing — a No. 99 Chevrolet to be driven by Derrike Cope.

Qualifying for the AAA Drive for Autism 400 is scheduled for 3:20 p.m. ET Friday, with the race slated for 2 p.m. Sunday. Both may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.