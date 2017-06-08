NASCAR Cup: Dover International Speedway finishing order tweaked

By AMANDA VINCENT

The AAA 400 Drive for Autism Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway may have been Sunday, but on Wednesday the race finishing position for two drivers changed, based on NASCAR’s continued review of video and loop data from the race that ended under caution.

Originally, Austin Dillon was credited with a 12th-place finish and Matt Kenseth 13th, but after further review, NASCAR swapped the two drivers in the official finishing order, awarding Kenseth a 12th-place finish and Dillon 13th.

The change didn’t result in a change in the points standings, position-wise, as Kenseth remained 12th and Dillon 21st. They points tallies, though, shifted by apoint, with Kenseth gaining a point to 328 and Dillon losing a point to 262.

The race was already in overtime when a multi-car crash brought out the yellow flag on the final restart of the race, just past the overtime line on the backstretch.

Jimmie Johnson won the Dover race, claiming his record 11th win at the track and 83rd of his career, tying him with Cale Yarborough for sixth on the all-time wins list.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)