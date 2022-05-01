NASCAR Cup: Dover race postponed

By AMANDA VINCENT



Rain interrupted the DuraMAX. Drydene 400 after the completion of 78 of the scheduled 400 laps at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway on Sunday. As a result, the race will resume at noon ET Monday. TV coverage will remain with FS1.



Kyle Larson will be the race leader when the race resumes after he was among seven drivers who stayed out when other pitted under caution on lap 74. The race went under caution for rain on lap 68.



At the time of caution, the second of the race, Larson was second to Denny Hamlin, who gave up the lead to pit. Hamlin has led most of the race to this point after taking the lead from pole sitter Chris Buescher on lap 19.



The race will resume with a Hendrick Motorsports front row with Chase Elliott in second. Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and William Byron also were in the top-five when the race was red flagged.



