NASCAR Cup: DraftKings fantasy racing picks for Kansas Speedway

DraftKings Fantasy NASCAR Top Performers – KC Masterpiece 400 at Kansas

Kevin Harvick – Daily Fantasy NASCAR players always trust the numbers. What you see can be deceiving, but with Harvick, you can trust your eyes. He runs up front every single week. You don’t need the numbers. Every week during practice, the other drivers scratch their heads in envy. Practically every interview ends with the drivers wishing they had the speed of the #4 car.

Kyle Busch – There are two drivers that matter this year. Maybe, three. Kyle Busch is one of those drivers. In the last three intermediate track races, Kyle Busch has scored the most or second most fantasy points in each race. Speed means more than skill at intermediate tracks and the #18 JGR Toyota clearly has speed.

Martin Truex, Jr. – The #78 team seems to be just a tad bit slower than last year. Veteran crew chief Chad Knaus believes there are two reasons that explain Truex’s slight decline: The JGR alliance is sharing less data and Furniture Row is collecting less data by fielding only one car this season. It shouldn’t matter this week. Truex has scored the most fantasy points in the last three Kansas night races. They have enough data; they know the setup. This exact situation played out several weeks ago at the Richmond night race. The Furniture Row team had routinely built the correct setup in the past at Richmond, and they went on to build the right setup this year, too.

Pearce Dietrich

@Race4thePrize