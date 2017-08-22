NASCAR Cup: driver intro songs from Bristol Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT
One of the highlights of pre-race ceremonies prior to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races is driver introductions. Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway has added a twist to its driver intros in recent years with drivers picking songs to be introduced to. Chosen songs may reflect a driver’s personality, his/her taste in music, or maybe even reflect how his/her season’s going.
It’s not really known whether some drivers pick their own songs or their public relations representatives or some other handlers pick the songs, how much thought drivers put into their selections, etc.
One interesting twist on the introduction song choices for Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race was Hendrick Motorsports teammates Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kasey Kahne making each other’s song selection.
For what it’s worth, here’s the rundown on intro songs for the drivers who ran the night race at Bristol on Saturday night (in order of starting position):
Erik Jones — “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled
Kyle Larson — “Dirt Track Thing” by Kenny Montgomery
Kasey Kahne — “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” by Brooks & Dunn
Chase Elliott — “Chevy Don’t Let Me Down” by Jeff Bates
Matt Kenseth — “Halo on Fire” by Metallica
Martin Truex Jr. — “That’s How We Do Around Here” by Florida-Georgia Line
Denny Hamlin — “Jumpman” by Drake
Joey Logano — “Energy” by Drake
Clint Bowyer — “How Country Feels” by Randy Houser
Ryan Blaney — “Life Ain’t Fair & the World is Mean” by Sturgill Simpson
Jamie McMurray — “Believer” by Imagine Dragons
Daniel Suarez — “El Mariachi Loco”
Ryan Newman — “Huntin’, Fishin’ & Lovin’ Every Day” by Luke Bryan
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — “Chattahoochee” by Alan Jackson
Chris Buescher — “E” by Matt Mason
Austin Dillon — “Ain’t No Mercy” by Rick Ross
Brad Keselowski — “Right Now” by Van Halen
Kyle Busch — “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons
David Ragan — “I’m from the Country” by Tracy Byrd
Trevor Bayne — “Sideways” by KB featuring Lecrae
Jimmie Johnson — “What’s My Name?” by Snoop Dogg
Ty Dillon — “Rise Up” by Petey Pablo
A.J. Allmendinger — “Paper Cut” by Linkin Park
Danica Patrick — “Regulate” by Warren G
Kurt Busch — “Sweet Emotion” by Aerosmith
Michael McDowell — “Dream Team” by Thi’sl
Paul Menard — “512” by Lamb of God
Aric Almirola — “Green Light” by Pitbull
Kevin Harvick — “Happy” by Parrell
J.J. Yeley — “I Got You Babe” by Sonny & Cher.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. — “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” by Birdman and Lil Wayne
Cole Whitt — “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot
Landon Cassill — “Silver Bullet” by Hawthorne Heights
Matt DiBenedetto — “Gon Give It To Ya” by DMX
Corey LaJoie — “Lights Come On” by Jason Aldean
B.J. McLeod — “Kickstart My Heart” by Motley Crue
Gray Gaulding — “Wanted Dead or Alive” by Bon Jovi
Jeffrey Earnhardt — “Good Life” by Tyler Hatley & The Little Mountain Band
Reed Sorenson — “Over and Under It” by Five Finger Death Punch
Joey Gase — “I Gotta Feeling” by The Black-Eyed Peas
