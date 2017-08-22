NASCAR Cup: driver intro songs from Bristol Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

One of the highlights of pre-race ceremonies prior to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races is driver introductions. Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway has added a twist to its driver intros in recent years with drivers picking songs to be introduced to. Chosen songs may reflect a driver’s personality, his/her taste in music, or maybe even reflect how his/her season’s going.

It’s not really known whether some drivers pick their own songs or their public relations representatives or some other handlers pick the songs, how much thought drivers put into their selections, etc.

One interesting twist on the introduction song choices for Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race was Hendrick Motorsports teammates Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kasey Kahne making each other’s song selection.

For what it’s worth, here’s the rundown on intro songs for the drivers who ran the night race at Bristol on Saturday night (in order of starting position):

Erik Jones — “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled

Kyle Larson — “Dirt Track Thing” by Kenny Montgomery

Kasey Kahne — “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” by Brooks & Dunn

Chase Elliott — “Chevy Don’t Let Me Down” by Jeff Bates

Matt Kenseth — “Halo on Fire” by Metallica

Martin Truex Jr. — “That’s How We Do Around Here” by Florida-Georgia Line

Denny Hamlin — “Jumpman” by Drake

Joey Logano — “Energy” by Drake

Clint Bowyer — “How Country Feels” by Randy Houser

Ryan Blaney — “Life Ain’t Fair & the World is Mean” by Sturgill Simpson

Jamie McMurray — “Believer” by Imagine Dragons

Daniel Suarez — “El Mariachi Loco”

Ryan Newman — “Huntin’, Fishin’ & Lovin’ Every Day” by Luke Bryan

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — “Chattahoochee” by Alan Jackson

Chris Buescher — “E” by Matt Mason

Austin Dillon — “Ain’t No Mercy” by Rick Ross

Brad Keselowski — “Right Now” by Van Halen

Kyle Busch — “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons

David Ragan — “I’m from the Country” by Tracy Byrd

Trevor Bayne — “Sideways” by KB featuring Lecrae

Jimmie Johnson — “What’s My Name?” by Snoop Dogg

Ty Dillon — “Rise Up” by Petey Pablo

A.J. Allmendinger — “Paper Cut” by Linkin Park

Danica Patrick — “Regulate” by Warren G

Kurt Busch — “Sweet Emotion” by Aerosmith

Michael McDowell — “Dream Team” by Thi’sl

Paul Menard — “512” by Lamb of God

Aric Almirola — “Green Light” by Pitbull

Kevin Harvick — “Happy” by Parrell

J.J. Yeley — “I Got You Babe” by Sonny & Cher.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. — “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” by Birdman and Lil Wayne

Cole Whitt — “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot

Landon Cassill — “Silver Bullet” by Hawthorne Heights

Matt DiBenedetto — “Gon Give It To Ya” by DMX

Corey LaJoie — “Lights Come On” by Jason Aldean

B.J. McLeod — “Kickstart My Heart” by Motley Crue

Gray Gaulding — “Wanted Dead or Alive” by Bon Jovi

Jeffrey Earnhardt — “Good Life” by Tyler Hatley & The Little Mountain Band

Reed Sorenson — “Over and Under It” by Five Finger Death Punch

Joey Gase — “I Gotta Feeling” by The Black-Eyed Peas

