NASCAR Cup: Drivers Council lineup changes

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Council for 2018 features some turnover from last season with the additions of reigning series champion Martin Truex Jr., Ty Dillon and Cup Series rookie William Byron.

“I’m excited just because (membership) was voted on by drivers,” Dillon said, as quoted in an NBC Sports story. “That means a lot to be voted on by your peers. I care a lot about the sport; it’s been a part of my whole life. Hopefully, I can add to the conversation.”

The additions to the Council replace outgoing members Denny Hamlin, Austin Dillon and Chase Elliott.

The Drivers Council consists of 10 members. Members returning to the Council from last year include Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Jimmie Johnson, Aric Almirola, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney.

This season is the fourth for the Drivers Council. Harvick and Logano have been members since the start.

The Drivers Council meets with NASCAR officials throughout the season to provide opinions and ideas, and some of the group’s input has let to multiple recent rules changes.

