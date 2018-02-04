NASCAR Cup: drivers make Super Bowl picks

By AMANDA VINCENT

Like much of America, many in NASCAR Nation will have their eyes clued to their TV sets — if they’re not lucky enough to be present in Minneapolis — on Sunday evening for live coverage of Super Bowl LII on NBC. And like many of the “regular folks” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers have their favorites and their opinions on whether the New England Patriots or Philadelphia Eagles will emerge as 2018 Super Bowl champions.

Reigning Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. is attending his first Super Bowl this year, and his favorite team, the Eagles, just happen to be one of the teams playing, so of course, Truex is going with the Eagles. His fellow-Toyota driver, Kyle Busch, also is picking the Eagles, even though he claims the Patriots as his second-favorite NFL team, behind his beloved Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, Atlanta Falcons fan, Chase Elliott, picks the Patriots, despite the sting of Atlanta’s loss to New England in last year’s Super Bowl.

Here’s a list of where some NASCAR Cup Series drivers fall with their picks, courtesy of NBC Sports:

PATRIOTS CAMP: Chase Elliott, David Ragan, Ty Dillon, Denny Hamlin, Trevor Bayne, Kasey Kahne, Clint Bowyer (but not happy about it), Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez,

EAGLES CAMP: Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., A.J. Allmendinger, Paul Menard and Kyle Busch,

SPLIT BETWEEN HEAD AND HEART: Matt DiBenedetto,

Don’t feel you’re knowledgeable enough about the 2018 NFL season to make a logical pick or educated guess? Just follow the lead of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer. He’s picking the Eagles, because he thinks the wings on the players’ helmets look cool.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).