NASCAR Cup: drivers predict little passing, much attrition at Charlotte Motor Speedway roval

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sixteen Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers tested the latest, and expected final, incarnation of the Charlotte Motor Speedway roval, a road-course/oval hybrid, Tuesday. The other half of the full-time Cup Series drivers are expected to test the course July 17. While the course didn’t change during the latest test, NASCAR had to take measure to keep drivers on the intended course.

Early in the session, drivers tried to take a shortcut through a backstretch chicane, but NASCAR put a stop to that by halting the session for two hours to install two more rumble strips and a tire barrier.

Among the drivers testing Tuesday, the consensus prediction for the Sept. 30 running of the Bank of America Roval 400 was little passing and high attrition.

“I’m not sure at this point there’s going to be any passing,” Kasey Kahne told USA Today. “We’ll have to see how it all plays out. The oval is part of it, but you have a bus stop (backstretch chicane) coming up. You can barely get one car through there, not two. It’s going to be technically tough, and we’ll have to figure out those spots as we go, but I have no clue right now (where passing will be an option).”

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson doesn’t expect much, if any, passing on the track. When asked by NBC Sports about the best place to pass, Johnson replied, “pit lane.”

He also predicted calamity.

“It’s very easy to make mistakes and have big problems when you make mistakes,” Johnson said. “Race time is going to be a handful.”

And so did Kahne.

“Basically, if you make a mistake, you hit something,” Kahne said.

The Bank of America Roval 400 will be the elimination race in the first round of the 2018 playoffs.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).