NASCAR Cup: drivers wear Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s gloves to raise money for good cause

By AMANDA VINCENT

Before Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time competition in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2017, the skeleton driving gloves that were part of his weekend work uniform stood out from the pack. But during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity series race weekend at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) that culminated in Sunday’s running of the GoBowling.com at The Glen for the Cup Series, much of the pack donned similar gloves in the name of charity. Across the two NASCAR national-level races at The Glen, 36 drivers raced in skeleton gloves. Each pair of gloves was autographed by the driver who wore them and Earnhardt after the race and now are up for auction online at NASCAR Shop Auctions. Proceeds from the auction, which lasts through Aug. 15, will go to the Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson, Alex Bowman, Kasey Kahne, Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, A.J. Allmendinger, Daniel Suarez and Darrell Wallace Jr. were among the Cup Series drivers who wore the gloves during Sunday’s Cup Series race. Several of the participating drivers also tweeted photos of their gloves, along with a link to the auction site.

“Sporting the blue skeleton gloves during the race today to support @DaleJr’s great work with @tdjf and @nationwide kids. The auction begins next week; be sure to support the cause,” Elliott (@ChaseElliott) tweeted.

Earnhardt implemented his gloves program to raise money for his foundation during his driving career, but with him not being in the car every race weekend, he expanded the program for 2018 to include other drivers.

“We’ve done a lot with the gloves program through the years at The Dale Jr. Foundation, but this year we wanted to open it up to more people,” Earnhardt said. “To have 32 (reportedly, participation grew to 36 drivers by race weekend) of my former competitors and all four of our JR Motorsports’ drivers sign on to this to help the Nationwide Children’s Hospital continue the life-saving work they do there is impressive, and I can’t thank them all enough. Nationwide Children’s Hospital is a huge part of the work we do at The Foundation.”

