NASCAR Cup: Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway

during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway on May 6, 2019 in Dover, Delaware.

The playoff race, Drydene 400, at the Dover International Speedway is almost upon us. The green flag will drop at The Monster Mile on October 6th.

Let’s take a moment to check who are the favorites to win on the betting odds list and why.

Chase Elliot ran down the checkered flag last year in just his second Monster Energy Series victory. Amazingly enough, he is coming into this year’s event as the most recent winner, taking the Bank of America Roval 400 in his #9 Chevy. Is he the favorite for this weekend? Can he win back to back years and back to back races?



Ryan Blaney +2000 (20 to 1)

Blaney’s best finish at Dover is 8th, back in 2016. He also finished 11th in 2018. So, Ryan isn’t a bad driver to put in your fantasy lineup. He had a good finish in Charlotte, finishing 8th just behind Martin Truex Jr. Blaney is currently driving his Ford in 10th place in the Cup standings, so he could definitely use a win.



Joey Logano +1400 (14 to1)

Joey Logano has experience on the podium at Dover, getting a 3rd place finish last year. He also finished 7th this Spring. Throughout his career, Logano has put up three 3rd-place finishes at this track, so he shouldn’t be counted out of the top-five.



Denny Hamlin +1200 (12 to 1)

Denny Hamlin has had four top-5 finishes here, and in his 27 races, he’s only not finished 4 times. Last fall he was the runnerup and in his last 7 visits to The Monster Mile, he’s racked up five top-tens. So, he could easily wind up in the top ten or even top-five



Brad Keselowski +1200 (12 to 1)

Last year, Keselowski fell out of the top ten at Dover, but back in 2012 he won. So, somewhere inside of him he knows that he can win here. He is a great bet and a good driver for your fantasy card because he’s put up 5 top-five finishes and 8 top tens with only 1 DNF in his 19 appearances here.

Chase Elliot +700 (7 to 1)

Now we get down to the nitty-gritty. Elliot won last year, and in his seven races at Dover, has placed in the top-five six times. Wow! Add to that the fact that he has some serious momentum right now after his win in Charlotte, this guy is looking great for a top-three.



Kyle Larson +600 (6 to 1)

Larson is another guy that should be considered. His second-place finish in 2016 is his best at the track, but he’s the measure of consistency. He’s got 8 top-tens, 5 top-fives and he’s never had a DNF at Dover.

Kevin Harvick +600 (6 to 1)

Harvick won here back in the fall of 2015 and put up a solid 6th place finish last year. In total, he’s got a lot of points out of this course over the years. Two wins, seven top-fives, 18 top-tens … and just one DNF in 37 races!



Martin Truex Jr. & Kyle Busch +400 (4 to 1)

Both of these drivers have three victories here. But Kyle edges Martin out when it comes to top-fives. He has twice as many; twelve to MTJ’s six. They both have a plethora of top-tens, 18 for Busch, and 15 for Truex Jr. But Martin has only DNFd twice, compared to Busch’s 7 DNFs. Putting Kyle Busch at under 90% of total laps completed.

If I had to take one, I would go with MTJ, as he’s got a ton of momentum, winning the South Point 400 then the Federated Auto Parts 400 back to back, then a top-ten in Charlotte.