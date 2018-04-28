NASCAR Cup: an early look at Kansas City

The Cup Series returns to Kansas City on May 12th, which will be here before we know it. Last year gave us a thrilling race in which Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney got off to a hot start but eventually gave way to some of the trendier favorites. In the end, Martin Truex Jr. took the top spot, with Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick finishing second and third respectively. So, what kind of action will we see in Kansas City during this year’s race?

Unfortunately, specific odds are a little bit difficult to find even just a few weeks out. This is in part because of the United States’ ongoing tricky relationship with sports wagering, and it’s a good idea to keep an eye on betting events at Canadian platforms if you want to see specifics. As we get closer to the race (or any given race for that matter), these kinds of platforms may give you the specific numbers you’re looking for to see which drivers are expected to come out on top. In the meantime however we can do a little bit of a look ahead without specified odds.

Keselowski certainly has to be among the top drivers to watch. As mentioned he finished second at Kansas City a year ago, and as of this writing he’s the driver most expected to take the title at the Geico 500. It goes without saying he’s one of the most capable competitors at any given event these days, but he may specifically feel like he has something to prove in Kansas City – particularly given that a repeat for Truex Jr. seems at least somewhat unlikely.

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch should factor in as well, given that both have been on relative hot streaks of late, and are among the top drivers in 2018 in general. Hamlin won at Langley and had a third place fun just recently in Richmond, and seems to be in a nice groove overall. He’ll undoubtedly be near the top of the tables once the odds for Kansas City start to trickle out, and would be a wise pick (though we’re not advocating for or against wagering on races).

Perhaps the most interesting name heading into Kansas City though will be Joey Logano. As stated, Logano got off to a hot start last year and was vying for the lead at the first corner before he was caught up with Blaney and wound up being knocked back several starts. He never recovered and wound up finishing 37th in a race he’d surely like to get back. He did well in Richmond and is another competitor who has to be considered among the most dangerous in NASCAR right now at any given event.

It should be a fun, competitive race, and a nice unofficial kick-off to the summer slate to follow.