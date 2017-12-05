NASCAR Cup: Eddie Wood recovering from open-heart surgery

By AMANDA VINCENT

Wood Brothers Racing co-owner Eddie Wood underwent open-heart surgery Monday and is recovering in a Winston-Salem, N.C., hospital. The surgery was a scheduled procedure to repair a prolapsed mitral valve that was discovered months ago. The race team revealed details of the procedure Tuesday.

“Quick update on team co-owner Eddie Wood,” the tweet from Wood Brothers Racing’s official Twitter account (@WoodBrothers21) read. “He had a tiny little thing done called open heart surgery yesterday. It was a planned deal to repair a prolapsed mitral valve. He’s gonna shoot me for mentioning it, but he’s doing fine rn & we wanted to pass it along.”

According to an NBC Sports report, Wood plans to be at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February for the start of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. Wood Brothers Racing, the longest-tenured team in NASCAR’s top series, fields the No. 21 Ford in the premier series. Paul Menard is the new driver of the No. 21 for 2018, replacing Ryan Blaney, who moves to Team Penske for next season.

Wood Brothers Racing competed in the 2017 playoffs with Blaney as driver, Blaney scored the team’s 99th NASCAR premier series win in the June 2017 race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

