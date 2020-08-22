NASCAR Cup: effort made to cool drivers at Dover

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 16: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling 235 at Daytona International Speedway on August 16, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

As a result of driver overheating issues during the GoBowling.com 235 on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course on Aug. 16, NASCAR made a rule change ahead of the Aug. 22-23 NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader weekend at Dover (Del.) International Speedway with the goal of keeping drivers cooler. If the change is successful, NASCAR will consider making the same or a similar change at other race tracks.

NASCAR is allowing teams to remove approximately two-thirds of the right-side windows of their cars to help prevent drivers from overheating.

Rick Ware Racing driver J.J. Yeley climbed out of his car and collapsed and was replaced by Bayley Currey just past the halfway point of the Daytona race.

“Tough day today,” Yeley (@JJYeley1) posted on Instagram. “My AC failed and I was way overheated. I made the decision to get out in hopes of saving a good finish for @xbox @NASCARheat5. Today was the first time in my 16 year NASCAR career that I had to get out before the end of the race. Thanks @BayleyCurrey05 @RickWareRacing.”

Yeley was treated at the track’s infield care center, as was a member of Daniel Suarez’s No.96 Gaunt Brothers Racing team.

Drivers and teams did get a 30-minute break, a lightning hold, after lap 36 of the race.

“I know that it was a situation where, if that race would have been a whole lot longer, it very well could have been somebody had to start worrying about fluids and trying to cool off at the end,” Chris Buescher said the following Tuesday.

The air temperature reached 92 degrees with a heat index of 103 degrees during the race. According to Buescher’s, temperatures have been reaching 140-150 degrees inside race cars.

“I would say two of the three hottest races I’ve ever been a part of have been this year with this Daytona race being one of them and Martinsville being another,” Buescher said. “The thing that has changed has been a right-side window, so there’s pretty clear indication to me of what’s creating this heat that so many drivers are starting to be a little bit more vocal about, because it’s almost excessive, so that’s been something that has been tough to deal with.”

