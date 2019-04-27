NASCAR Cup: effort to slow cars increases speeds at Talladega Superspeedway

during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 26, 2019 in Talladega, Alabama.

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR’s new aerodynamic rules package for Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway produced faster speeds than NASCAR liked during the first of two practice sessions Friday for Sunday’s Geico 500, so the sanctioning body made tweaks, but those tweaks resulted in increased speed during the second and final practice session.

After 21 cars surpassed the 200 mph mark in opening practice, led by Kurt Busch’s 47.249-second/202.671 mph lap, NASCAR officials gave teams pieces of metal to add one-inch wickers to the tops of their rear spoilers. The sanctioning body also opted to give teams two gear options — 0.345 and 0.350. Teams will be required to use the same gear in qualifying and racing.

“Our competition leaders consulted with the teams following opening practice, and there were some concerns with engines and we also saw speeds creeping up. After analyzing the data, we landed on these changes for final practice,” a statement from a NASCAR spokesman, as quoted by Autoweek.com, read.

In second practice, 24 cars surpassed the 200 mph mark, led by Ryan Newman’s 46.905-second/204.157 mph lap. After his lap, Newman expressed concern about cars getting airborne.

“That’s when cars get airborne,” Newman said. “They raised the back of the cars up an inch, and it just packs more air underneath them. I hope we keep them on the ground and get lucky, because I don’t think they’ve done a good job of keeping them on the ground or making an effort to keep them on the ground. We’ve got Daytona behind us without getting any cars airborne, at least to my knowledge or recollection. I hope we can keep the string going.”

Sunday’s race will be the first for the Cup Series at Talladega without restrictor plates in 32 years. This year’s aero package replaces the plate with a tapered spacer. The package increased horsepower at Talladega by nearly 140 hp, so spoiler height was increased to nine inches to counterbalance the increased power.

“That’s surprising,” Jimmie Johnson told NBC Sports after making a 201+ mph lap in final practice. “Here you add a nine-inch spoiler and you add that little wicker, it’s pretty small on the scale of the rest of it. There’s usually a bubble when you get a couple of feet away from a bumper and that bubble is gone. You go right to their bumper.”

