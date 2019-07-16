NASCAR Cup: eight in for playoffs, look-ahead at Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 13: Kurt Busch, driver of the #1 Monster Energy Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag ahead of Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota Camry Toyota, to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway on July 13, 2019 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Playoffs just got another driver locked in.

With Kurt Busch’s victory at the Quaker State 400 in Kentucky – smashing in profits for his backers with 25/1 odds at the betting site, Bovada – Kurt pulled up from off the cusp and is now tied in points with Martin Truex Jr. at 618 apiece.



Top-10 in playoff points

No. 1 Joey Logano 746 with 2 wins

No. 2 Kyle Busch 735 with 4 wins

No. 3 Kevin Harvick 645 with 0 wins

No. 4 Brad Keselowski 630 with 3 wins

No. 5 Denny Hamlin 627 with 2 wins

No. 6 Martin Truex Jr. 618 with 4 wins

No. 7 Kurt Busch 618 with 1 win

No. 8 Chase Elliott 607 with 1 win

No. 9 Alex Bowman 554 with 1 win

No. 10 Aric Almirola 542 with 0 wins

So, now we have eight drivers mathematically locked in for the 2019 playoffs. Alex Bowman and Aric Almirola look like they have can hang on by the skin of their teeth. But it’s wide-open for the other eight sitting above the ‘relegation line.’ And for Drivers like Erik Jones and Ryan Newman, things are dicey but still within reach – Daniel Suarez is a decent finish away from displacing both.

Foxwood Resort Casino 301



Speaking of opportunity. The Foxwood Resort Casino 301 will take place on July 19-21 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Erik Jones is going to have to continue his top-ten ways if he wants to stay ahead of Ryan Newman. But it’s doubtful that either will actually get the win next weekend.



Drivers to look at for fantasy NASCAR and betting

Denny Hamlin won here two years ago and has a plethora of second-place finishes as well. In fact, in seven races here he’s won twice and finished runner-up 5 times. On top of this, he’s 50% over his career for finishing in the top-10 at the NHMS.

Kyle Busch just got edged out by his brother, so we could see him try to get that checkered flag at a race track that he knows well. He’s won here in New Hampshire twice since 2015 and was the second-place finisher last year as well. And between the Xfinity Truck Series and Gander Outdoor Truck Series, he has nine more wins at this track. So, he is a likely podium candidate if not, winner.

Kevin Harvick is due a win. Could New Hampshire be the spot? After all, he’s won twice in the last four years – including last July. He’s been in a bit of a slump considering the fact that he hasn’t finished in the top-10 in more than two of his last five events. That said, he is still the measure for consistency, maintaining the No. 3 points spot without even getting a win yet.

Joey Logano is another that might be wise to keep an eye on up north as he has been super reliable to finish high as well. He is a continual top-10 finisher in New Hampshire, getting in that group in six of his last 10 visits to the NHMS.