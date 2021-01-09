NASCAR Cup: eight race weekends include practice, qualifying

Getty Images for NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR announced Friday the eight Cup Series points-paying races in 2021 for which teams will qualify and practice. Those races include new races/tracks to the Cup Series and the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 14 and finale at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 7. The amount of practice time and qualifying format(s) will be announced at a later date. Teams will not practice or qualify for the other 28 races this season.

The six other races for which teams will practice an qualify March 28 on a dirt surface a Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, May 23 at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 30, June 20 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, July 4 at Road America in Wisconsin and Aug. 15 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

While Bristol and Indianapolis are not new to the Cup Series schedule, the series has never raced on dirt at Bristol nor on the road course at IMS. COTA, Nashville and Road America are new tracks on the Cup Series schedule. The Coca-Cola 600 is NASCAR’s endurance race, of sorts, as the longest race on the yearly schedule.

NASCAR overhauled its yearly schedule ahead of 2021. Other changes include omissions of Chicagoland Speedway and Kentucky Speedway and second dates on the schedule for Atlanta Motor Speedway and Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Meanwhile, the dirt track of Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway replaced Eldora Speedway, another dirt track, In Ohio on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule. Click here to see the 2021 schedules for all three of NASCAR’s national series. Schedules are subject to change because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

NASCAR adopted one-day weekend schedules upon its return from a coronavirus-related halt in racing in 2020, forgoing practice and setting race starting grids, first, by random drawings and, then, by a formula that included previous race finishes and fastest laps and car owner points. NASCAR has yet to announce how starting grids will be determined for the 2021 races without qualifying sessions.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).