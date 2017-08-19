NASCAR Cup: eight teams docked practice time at Bristol Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams were each docked 15 minutes of practice time Friday at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway in the last of two practice sessions for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, according to a report from NBC Sports. The penalties were the result of inspection issues the previous weekend at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn prior to the Aug. 13 running of the Pure Michigan 400.

Teams losing practice time at Bristol included the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet team of Jamie McMurray, the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team of Clint Bowyer, the No. 37 and No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet teams of Chris Buescher and A.J. Allmendinger, the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota team of Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 5, No. 24 and No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet teams of Kasey Kahne, Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson.

