NASCAR Cup: eight teams docked practice time at Pocono Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams will miss time in at least one of two scheduled practice sessions at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Saturday as team’s prepare for Sunday’s Overton’s 400. The penalties are the result of inspection issues from last weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota team is the most penalized of the group, docked a total of 45 minutes of practice time — 15 minutes in Saturday morning’s opening practice for being late to inspection at Indy, and 30 minutes in final practice for failing inspection three times at Indianapolis.

The other Furniture Row Racing Toyota team, the No. 77 of Erik Jones, also has been docked practice time, losing 15 minutes in final practice for failing Brickyard 400 pre-race inspection twice.

Like the No. 78 team, the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team of Daniel Suarez also was docked time in both Pocono practice sessions — 15 minutes in each practice. He lost time in first practice for being late to inspection at Indy and time in the second practice for twice failing Indy inspection.

Five other teams were docked 15 minutes apiece in opening practice for being late to inspection at Indianapolis — the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team of Clint Bowyer, the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford team of Landon Cassill, the No. 72 TriStar Motorsports Chevrolet team of Cole Whitt, the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet team of Michael McDowell and the No. 23 BK Motorsports Toyota team of Corey LaJoie.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)