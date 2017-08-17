NASCAR Cup: elimination of jackman a possibility

By AMANDA VINCENT

Bob Pockrass, NASCAR reporter for ESPN.com, reported Wednesday that NASCAR is considering eliminating the jackman position from pit crews, replacing that position with an air-jack system installed on race cars. According to Pockcrass, NASCAR decision makers remain mum on where the sanctioning body is in the decision-making process or when a related announcement would be made.

The possible decision to eliminate one member of every pit crew would have the potential to make pit road safer and decrease costs for race teams.

At least two jackmen have been hit on pit road during races in 2017, at least one in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and at least one in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Several other racing series have pitting systems and procedures that don’t include a jackman, including IndyCar and IMSA, which is owned by NASCAR.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)