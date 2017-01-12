NASCAR Cup: Elliott Sadler, Tommy Baldwin Racing enter Daytona 500

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Elliott Sadler plans to compete in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 26 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, as driver of the No. 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing Chevrolet.

Car owner Tommy Baldwin stepped away from full-time Cup Series car ownership at the end of the 2016 season, and as a result, sold the charter under which his TBR team raced in 2016. As a result, Sadler will not be guaranteed a starting position in the Daytona 500.

“This is a great opportunity for me and everyone affiliated with Tommy Baldwin Racing,” Sadler said, according to a report from the Motor Racing Network . “I love the Daytona 500, and to have Tommy and Golden Corral offer me this opportunity is awesome. Tommy and I have known each other a long time. We actually won a qualifying race for the Daytona 500 together back in 2006. We’re gonna rekindle some of that magic and work our tails off to get our car in the race. I know Tommy is putting a lot of effort into this, and we’re gonna go out and get the best result we possibly can for him and TBR’s partners.”

Baldwin was Elliott’s crew chief for the first 20 races of the 2006 Cup season while both were with Evernham Motorsports.

Although currently an Xfinity Series driver, Sadler is a veteran of the Cup Series, running 12 full-time seasons there, the last being 2012. In 2013, he returned to the Xfinity Series, racing the last two years for JR Motorsports. He returns to JR Motorsports for a third season there in 2017.

Sadler is a three-time winner at the Cup level, winning once in 2001 at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway and twice in 2004 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth and Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.

