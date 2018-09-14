NASCAR Cup: entry list for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series kicks off its 2018 playoffs Sunday with the running of the South Point Casino & Resort 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Overall, it’s the 27th race of the 36-race season.

The LVMS entry list is comprised of 40 drivers/teams. Regan Smith is on that list, as he continues to substitute for the sidelined Kasey Kahne in the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet.

This weekend’s race will mark the first time the Cup Series has raced at LVMS for the second time in a season. Kevin Harvick won at Las Vegas in March, the third race of the 2018 season, for his second win of the year.

Qualifying for the South Point Hotel & Casino 400 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, and the race is slated to take the green flag at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday. Both may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the complete entry list for the South Point Hotel & Casino 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: