NASCAR Cup: Erik Jones, Chase Elliott go to backup cars at Sonoma

By AMANDA VINCENT

Erik Jones and his No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota team will go to a backup car for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway as a result of Jones wrecking the primary car in practice Friday.

“I just got some wheel hop and then got loose and hit the fence,” Jones said. “I’ve been frustrated all day, and this just compounds that. We have to get the backup out and try to learn more and try to get some speed out of the 5-Hour Energy Camry.”

Chase Elliott and his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team also will be in a backup for Sunday’s race, as Elliott also wrecked in practice Friday.

“Just made a mistake,” Elliott said. “It was really my fault. I hate it for my teammates on the No. 24 team. They sure don’t deserve it. They worked hard this past week to get this car ready to come out here a long way from home. So, made a mistake and we shouldn’t be having that.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)