NASCAR Cup: Erik Jones’ crew chief fined after Kansas

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 27: Erik Jones, driver of the #20 Reser’s Main St Bistro Toyota, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 27, 2019 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued one penalty after the Kansas Speedway race weekend that included the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series and culminated in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 Cup Series race.

Chris Gayle, crew chief on the No. No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Erik Jones in the Cup Series, was fined $10,000, because the No. 20 Toyota had a lug nut loose or missing at the end of the Hollywood Casino 400. Jones, already eliminated from the playoffs, finished seventh in the race.

Despite a scuffle involving Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, and Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, and members of their race teams after Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 Xfinity Series race, none of the individuals involved were penalized. Reddick finished second and Custer 11th in the race.

