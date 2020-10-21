NASCAR Cup: Erik Jones joins RPM

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 24: Erik Jones, driver of the #20 DEWALT Atomic Thank You Toyota, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Erik Jones has landed at Richard Petty Motorsports to drive the iconic No. 43 RPM Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021. That seat will be vacated by Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. at the end of the 2020 season, as Wallace will move to a new team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

“It is an incredible honor to have Richard Petty want you to drive for his race team and with the car number he made famous,” Jones said. “Richard Petty Motorsports has a rich history in the sport, but they are not resting on that history. They still have something to prove, and I have something to prove. We are both motivated to write a new chapter. I am proud to be a part of Richard Petty Motorsports.”

Jones has been released from Joe Gibbs Racing, effective at the end of the 2020 season, to make room for Christopher Bell behind the wheel of the No. 20 Toyota. Jones has been with JGR his entire Cup Series career. He has been a full-time driver in NASCAR’s top series since 2017 after running three races as a substitute for the injured Kyle Busch in 2015. In 144-career starts at the Cup level, Jones has two wins, 33 top-fives and 62 top-10 finishes.

Jones also raced for JGR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. He won the 2015 Truck Series title and has a combined 16 wins in those two series in 120 races.

“Erik is an exceptionally talented driver, and we are excited to have him join our team,” Richard Petty Motorsports CEO Brian Moffitt said. “At only 24 years old, Erik is part of NASCAR’s next generation of stars. He has won races at every level in NASCAR he has competed in, including in the NASCAR Cup Series. Erik is a proven winner, and we look forward to providing him with the opportunity to add more wins to this already impressive resume.”

Jerry Baxter, who worked with Jones at KBM in the Truck Series, will be Jones’ crew chief.

