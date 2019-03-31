NASCAR Cup: Erik Jones loses car chief at Texas

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 15: Erik Jones, driver of the #20 DeWalt Toyota, stands in the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series SouthPoint 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Erik Jones’ No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be without car chief Jason Overstreet for Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500. The team also was without Overstreet for two practice sessions at TMS on Saturday.

NASCAR ejected Overstreet from the Texas Motor Speedway garage and pit areas as a result of the No. 20 car twice failing pre-qualifying inspection Friday. The team also was docked 15 minutes in final practice Saturday.

Jones qualified 11th for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500.

