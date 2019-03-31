NASCAR Cup: Erik Jones loses car chief at Texas

By AMANDA VINCENT
Erik Jones’ No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be without car chief Jason Overstreet for Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500. The team also was without Overstreet for two practice sessions at TMS on Saturday.
NASCAR ejected Overstreet from the Texas Motor Speedway garage and pit areas as a result of the No. 20 car twice failing pre-qualifying inspection Friday. The team also was docked 15 minutes in final practice Saturday.
Jones qualified 11th for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500.
