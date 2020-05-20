NASCAR Cup: Erik Jones loses crew chief for second Darlington Raceway race

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 12: Erik Jones, driver of the #20 DEWALT Toyota, speaks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Erik Jones will be without regular crew chief Chris Gayle for the Toyota 500K NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Wednesday evening. Gayle was issued a one-race suspension from NASCAR, because the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota had two lug nuts loose or missing after Sunday’s The Real Heroes 400, also at Darlington.

Gayle also was fined $20,000.

The No. 20 team was one of six penalized by NASCAR for loose or missing lug nuts, but the other five crew chiefs were only fined $10,000 and not suspended because their cars each had only one unsecured lug nuts. Other crew chiefs fined after Sunday’s race included Rodney Childers, crew chief on Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team; Chris Gabehart, crew chief on Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team; Paul Wolfe, crew chief on Joey Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford team; Chad Johnston, crew chief on Matt Kenseth’s No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet team; and Jason Ratcliff, crew chief on Christopher Bell’s No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota team.

The Toyota 500K is scheduled for an approximate 6 p.m. ET start Wednesday.

