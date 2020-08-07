NASCAR Cup: Erik Jones out at JGR

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 24: Erik Jones, driver of the #20 DEWALT Atomic Thank You Toyota, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Erik Jones will not be the driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series beyond the 2020 season, JGR announced Thursday.

“We appreciate all Erik has done for Joe Gibbs Racing over the past several years,” JGR owner Joe Gibbs said. “He joined us as a teenager and has accomplished so much in his time here and we remain focused on the remainder of this season and earning him a spot in the playoffs.”

Jones has been the full-tim driver of the No. 20 since 2017, obtaining the seat through JGR’s driver development program that included a stint in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with Kyle Busch Motorsports and the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing. He also contested three Cup Series races with JGR in 2015, first as a substitute for the injured Kyle Busch and, then, as a sub for the suspended Matt Kenseth. In 131 Cup Series races, Jones has won twice — at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2018 and Darlington (S.C.) in 2019 — and posted 29 top-fives and 57 top-10 finishes. He also was the 2017 Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year.

“I greatly appreciate the opportunity that JGR provided me with over the last four years, and I wish the team nothing but success and good fortune,” Jones said. “JGR gave me a solid foundation from which to go out and compete at the highest level, and I look forward to building on that in the years to come.”

Jones is 18th in the Cup Series driver points standings through 20 races, so far, this season with five top-fives and eight top-10 finishes.

“Erik has been an incredible friend to Toyota throughout the last eight years,” Toyota Motor North America Marketing Group Vice President Ed Laukes said. “We’ve become close, not only to Erik, but to his entire family. We’ve celebrated together, we’ve cried together, and we’ve supported each other through it all. Unfortunately, the time has come that we have to part ways from a competitive standpoint. We know Erik will continue to do great things in this sport and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors. We will certainly continue to follow his career and will be there to congratulate him as he continues to succeed.”

Christopher Bell is speculated to inherit the No. 20 ride for 2021. The 2020 Cup Series rookie is driving the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota, through a deal with Joe Gibbs Racing, this season. That team has been sold, and as a result, will shutter operations at the end of the 2020 season.

