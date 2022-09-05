NASCAR Cup: Erik Jones returns iconic 43 to victory lane at Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

Erik Jones played playoff spoiler Sunday night at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway by winning the Cook Out Southern 500, the first race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The win was the third of Jones’ Cup Series career but the first for Petty GMS Motorsports, and it came on the 55th anniversary of the last time the iconic No. 43 drove into victory lane in the Southern 500 with Richard Petty behind the wheel.

“I get a hat (from team co-owner Petty),” Jones said. “He told me I get a hat if I win. But Richard hasn’t been to victory lane at Darlington probably since he last won here. It’s just awesome. Just so proud of these guys, Petty GMS and FOCUSfactor crew. We’ve been so close all year, and I didn’t think today was going to be the day. It was going to be a tough one to win, but no better fitting place. I love this track. I love this race.”

One of Jones’ previous wins also was a Southern 500 victory.

“On that trophy twice, man,” Jones said. “I was pumped to be on it once, but to have it on there twice, pretty cool.”

Denny Hamlin finished second after closing on Jones in the final laps.

“Last night in the Xfinity race, there was like two-and-a-half minutes of fall off in the last 15-lap run, and I think it was about a second for us in a 15-lap run,” Hamlin said. “The speeds are so fast and so much on-throttle time, it’s just an air game. Erik just did a great job. I also have to thank Sport Clips; sorry I couldn’t run the Xfinity race yesterday. Always proud to always carry the Sport Clips colors here at Darlington. Just a great day for Erik and a great day for our team.”

Tyler Reddick finished third, Joey Logano fourth, and Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell rounded out the top-five.

Playoff driver Kyle Busch led a race-high 155 laps of the 367-lap race before a blowing his engine while leading during a lap-340 caution for Cody Ware, the ninth and final caution of the race. Jones inherited the lead when Busch fell out of the race after being second to Busch off pit road during the caution.

Busch lost the lead to JGR teammate Martin Truex Jr. on lap 294. Before a cycle of green-flag pit stops around lap 320, Gibbs cars were first through third in the running order, and Truex and Busch were first and second when the cycle completed. But Hamlin was in 10th, 15 seconds back, after staying out longer on old tires.

Busch retook the lead from Truex on lap 336 when Truex reported he lost power steering. Truex, seemingly simultaneously, also suffered an overheating issue that sent him to the garage and out of the race.

The final 100 laps of the race also included a fire onboard playoff driver Kevin Harvick’s car, while at speed, on lap 276. Harvick pulled to the infield grass in turn one and climbed out of his car. The incident resulted in the eighth caution of the race and interrupted a cycle of green-flag pit stops with eight drivers, including Busch and Truex, having yet to pit.

“I’m sure it’s just crappy parts on the race car like we’ve seen so many times,” Harvick said. “They haven’t fixed anything. It’s kind of like the safety stuff. We just let it keep going and keep going. The car started burning, and as it burned, the flames started coming through the dash. I ran a couple laps, and then, as the flame got bigger, it started burning stuff up, and I think, right there, you see all the brake fluid that was probably coming out the brakes and part of the brake line, but the fire was coming through the dash. What a disaster for no reason. We didn’t touch the wall. We didn’t touch a car, and here we are in the pits with a burned up car, and we can’t finish the race during the playoffs because of crappy ass parts.”

J.J. Yeley’s car, then, caught fire during the caution for Harvick’s fire.

William Byron won the first of two 115-lap stages after taking the lead from pole sitter Joey Logano on lap 66. He was followed to the green and white checkered flag by all four Joe Gibbs Racing drivers — Hamlin, Busch, Bell and Truex.

The opening stage ended under yellow after an incident involving two playoff drivers on lap 113. One of Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports teammates, Chase Elliott, spun into the wall, and Chase Briscoe was collected. Elliott’s team was unable to make repairs to the car in time to return to the race, so Elliott fell out of the race with a last-place (36th) finish.

The race field cycled through pit stops around lap 73, and Byron cycled back to the lead when the round of stops completed. Meanwhile, another HMS teammate and playoff driver, Kyle Larson, made an extra pit stop on lap 79, and the hood went up on his car because of a possible engine issue. Larson returned to the track three laps down.

Busch won the second stage that ended on lap 230. He led most of the stage after getting off pit road first after stage one. Truex challenged his teammate late in the stage, even taking the lead from him on lap 209. But Busch retook the position by getting out of the pits during a lap-218 caution for Cody Ware.

Truex was second at the end of the stage.

Busch also gave up the lead during a cycle of green-flag stops on lap 153 but cycled back to the lead after Brad Keselowski stayed out longer to lead a few laps. Busch, again, lost the lead through pit strategy when Corey LaJoie stayed out during a caution for a Larson spin on lap 192. But when the race restarted on lap 198, Busch retook the lead.

Another playoff driver, Ross Chastain, struggled in the second stage. Between the green-flag cycle of stops and a lap-179 caution for Todd Gilliland, Chastain made multiple pit stops for what the driver thought was a possible broken suspension part. By the time the issue was diagnosed as debris between a wheel and hub that may have damaged drive pins, Chastain was four laps down.

Finishing the race sixth through 10th were Michael McDowell, Keselowski, Byron, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and Alex Bowman.