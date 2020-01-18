NASCAR Cup: Erik Jones tests Next Gen car at Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – JANUARY 15: Erik Jones tests the Next Gen car at Homestead-Miami Speedway on January 15, 2020 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Erik Jones put the Next Gen car for the NASCAR Cup Series through its paces for its third, overall, test and its first test on a mile-and-a-half race track Wednesday and Thursday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The new car is expected to make its debut for the 2021 season.

“I’ve never been a part of developing something new in any series,” Jones said, as quoted in a Joe Gibbs Racing tweet (@JoeGibbsRacing). “So to be the first guy in it on a mile-and-a-half has been cool. It’s been a learning experience for everybody, but it’s been fun. I think we’ve come a long way in a short time here.”

With Jones, a Toyota driver with JGR, taking his turn behind the wheel, teams from all three manufacturers in the Cup Series have taken turns testing the car. Chevrolet driver Austin Dillon was the first driver to test the car at Richmond (Va.) Raceway in October, and Ford driver Joey Logano drove the car in a test at Phoenix Raceway last month. For each of the tests, the car has had a generic, non-manufacturer-specific body. Unlike the Richmond at Phoenix tests, the Homestead test was open to the public.

“Obviously, it’s a lot different than what we’ve raced in the past, and a different way of getting to where you need to be,” Jones said. “I was a bit unsure of how it was going to drive and how it was going to react.”

The next test for the car is scheduled for March 2 and 3 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. According to NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Innovation John Probst, NASCAR has begun production on a phase three prototype based on lessons learned from the first three tests. He also said the car that has already been tested probably will be used as a second car at future tests.

“We still look forward to taking this to superspeedways and road courses; we have a lot to learn there as well,” Probst said, as quoted in an NBC Sports article. “We’ll go back and iterate on what we have now, but we feel like we’re in a good spot. We’re going to keep developing and working on what we’ve got, and we think we’re going to end up with a really good product.”

Jones noted aerodynamics and a vertical sequential shifter as big changes between the Next Gen car and the car now being raced in the Cup Series.

“The shifting has been fun; it’s been different,” Jones said. “I’ve never done anything other than normal H-pattern shifting in my career. You can bang right through the gears.”

